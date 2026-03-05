Dubai: Iranian sailors were taken to a hospital in southern Sri Lanka after a US Navy submarine strike sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 people, according to the latest reports. Several injured crew members were rescued and brought ashore by Sri Lankan authorities and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Officials said the strike targeted the Iranian vessel amid escalating regional tensions following recent military exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran. The incident marks one of the deadliest naval confrontations in the region in recent years.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Sri Lankan officials confirmed that survivors were transported to a hospital in the country’s south, where medical teams are treating burns, fractures and other injuries sustained during the attack.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the strike, but sources said the vessel was operating in international waters when it was hit. The development adds to growing concerns over the widening conflict and its impact on maritime security in the region.

Video: AFP