GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iranian sailors hospitalised in Sri Lanka after warship sinks in strike

The incident marks one of the deadliest naval confrontations in the region in recent years

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Iranian sailors were taken to a hospital in southern Sri Lanka after a US Navy submarine strike sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 87 people, according to the latest reports. Several injured crew members were rescued and brought ashore by Sri Lankan authorities and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Officials said the strike targeted the Iranian vessel amid escalating regional tensions following recent military exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran. The incident marks one of the deadliest naval confrontations in the region in recent years.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Sri Lankan officials confirmed that survivors were transported to a hospital in the country’s south, where medical teams are treating burns, fractures and other injuries sustained during the attack.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the strike, but sources said the vessel was operating in international waters when it was hit. The development adds to growing concerns over the widening conflict and its impact on maritime security in the region.

Video: AFP

Related Topics:
IranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

An ambulance enters Sri Lanka's southern naval head quarters in Galle on March 4, 2026, to pick up Iranian sailors rescued from Iranian frigate Iris Dena that was sunk off their island earlier in the day.

150 missing after Iranian warship sinks off Sri Lanka

2m read
This image provided Thursday Feb. 19, 2026 by the Iranian military shows navy ships conducting operations during a join drill by Iranian and Russian forces in the Indian Ocean.

India tells citizens to leave Iran

2m read
The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, is now reportedly sailing across the Atlantic en route to the Middle East.

Ready for Iran: US masses huge force buildup in Mideast

5m read
Sri Lanka, a strategic hub for trade and tourism

Sri Lanka, a strategic hub for trade and tourism

2m read