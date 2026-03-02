GOLD/FOREX
Oil tanker attacked off Oman coast, one crew member killed

Omani Maritime Security Centre responds as one Indian national dies in explosion

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
21 crew members rescued as regional tensions continue to rise. Image used for illustrative purposes only.
AFP

Dubai/Oman: An oil tanker flying the flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands was attacked by an unmanned boat about 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat, leaving one crew member dead, the Omani Maritime Security Centre said.

The attack comes amid an already tense regional situation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with GCC countries also directly affected.

The tanker, MKD VYOM, was carrying approximately 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo when the attack caused an explosion and fire in the main engine room, resulting in the death of one Indian crew member.

In coordination with the Maritime Security Centre, the vessel’s 21 crew members were evacuated by the commercial ship MV SAND, which flies the flag of the Republic of Panama. The crew included 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshi nationals, and one Ukrainian.

The Royal Navy of Oman dispatched a fleet vessel to monitor the condition of the damaged tanker and oversee the situation.

Maritime authorities also issued warnings to ships passing through the area, urging them to navigate safely and avoid the site of the incident.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
OmanIranUS-Israel-Iran war

