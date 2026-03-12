GOLD/FOREX
1 killed, 38 rescued in attacks on 2 oil tankers off Iraq, rescue operation ongoing: authorities

Search on for 'missing': Iraqi authorities report 'sabotage' attacks on oil tankers

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq. File photo taken on September 16, 2019.
REUTERS

An attack on oil tankers near Iraq killed one crew member, Iraqi state television reported on Thursday, citing port authorities. 

Farhan Al-Fartousi, from Iraq's General Company for Ports, told state television that one crew member had been killed and 38 rescued so far, and the "search continues for the missing."

He did not specify their nationalities or provide details on who was behind the attack. 

The Iraqi government's media cell told the national news agency INA that "two tankers were subject to sabotage."

