Iran regime faces new front as CIA-backed Kurdish forces prepare for fight: Reports

In 2018, the IRGC fired Fateh-110 ballistic missiles at Kurdish opposition headquarters in Koy Sanjaq in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, killing 18 people and wounding about 50.

In 2022, Iran launched dozens of missiles and armed drones at more than 40 targets linked to Kurdish groups in northern Iraq, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens.

In March 2026, the IRGC again fired missiles at Kurdish militant camps near Erbil, saying it destroyed bases belonging to Komala and other groups.

