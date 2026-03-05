Iran says targeted Kurdish groups' headquarters in Iraqi Kurdistan: IRNA

Iran Strikes Kurdish group bases in Iraqi Kurdistan
Iran said Thursday it had targeted headquarters of Kurdish forces in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Iranian state media, following strikes on Kurdish regions in both Iran and Iraq.
"We targeted the headquarters of Kurdish groups opposed to the revolution in Iraqi Kurdistan with three missiles," Iran's official IRNA news agency posted on Telegram, quoting a military statement.
According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched missile and drone strikes against bases of what it described as “anti-Iran separatist groups” in the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq.
Iranian officials said the strikes hit the headquarters of groups including Komala and other Kurdish opposition organizations accused by Tehran of planning attacks inside Iran.
The operation reportedly involved several projectiles targeting camps near the Kurdish regional capital Erbil, though authorities did not immediately provide casualty figures.
The attacks come amid heightened regional tensions and long-standing Iranian accusations that armed Kurdish groups operating from Iraqi territory are responsible for cross-border attacks and unrest in Iran’s Kurdish regions.