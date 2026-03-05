Europe deploys military assets as Middle East war spreads

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said four fighter jets were being sent to Qatar to strengthen defensive operations , while military helicopters equipped with counter-drone capabilities are expected to arrive in Cyprus on Friday.

Dubai: European countries on Thursday accelerated the deployment of military assets to the Middle East as the conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran widened across the region and beyond.

The war has already killed hundreds of people — mainly in Iran — and drawn in countries across the Middle East as missile and drone attacks ripple through the region.

European leaders, some of whom had expressed reservations about the initial US-Israeli assault on Iran, said the deployments were intended to protect their citizens, economic interests and key shipping routes rather than to participate in attacks on Iran.

Australia has deployed two military aircraft to the region, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he could not rule out his country’s armed forces becoming involved as the crisis deepens.

Azerbaijan warned that a drone strike on an airport in the Nakhchivan region on its border with Iran “will not go unanswered”, although Tehran denied responsibility and accused Israel of staging the attack.

Iran has also carried out strikes against Kurdish opposition groups in neighbouring Iraq, targeting a base belonging to the Komala Party, according to a member of the group who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US military said it was continuing operations to “find and destroy” Iran’s mobile missile launchers, which have been used in attacks on regional targets.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.