Gulf-European statement calls on Iran to immediately halt its attacks

They agreed to intensify joint diplomatic efforts to reach a lasting solution that prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, halts the production and proliferation of ballistic missiles, drones, and any technologies that threaten the security of the region and beyond, as well as to stop destabilising activities in the region and Europe, and ultimately allow the Iranian people to determine their own future. They recalled that they had repeatedly urged Iran to curb its programs and refrain from horrific acts of violence against its people.