Luigi Di Maio, Special Representative of the Gulf Region, European Union (EU), acknowledged that the relationship lacked institutional depth until recently. He said there had been no leaders’ summit, no structured security dialogue, and no formal EU chamber of commerce in the Gulf until the past few years.

Trade between the two sides reached $197 billion in 2024, accounting for about 12% of the GCC’s total trade. Al Budaiwi said that figure could rise to $300 billion within three to four years if tariffs were lowered and services facilitated under an agreement.

The GCC and the European Union signed a cooperation agreement in 1988, marking one of the bloc’s earliest external partnerships. Yet despite decades of engagement, a comprehensive free trade agreement has failed to materialise. Al Budaiwi said the GCC views 2026 as a decisive year, following years of discussions that have yet to translate into concrete outcomes.

