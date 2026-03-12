UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran's missile, drone attacks on Gulf, Arab countries

Bahrain-led resolution passes with 135 co-sponsors, with China, Russia abstaining
The UN Security Council has adopted an unprecedented resolution condeming the missile and drone attacks launched by the Iranian regime against its Gulf and Arab neighbours amidst the escalating Middle East crisis.
Out of the 15 members states of the UN Security Council, 13 voted in favour of the resolution, 0 against, and two (China and Russia) abstained.
Michael Waltz, the US Ambassdor to the United Nations stated in an X post: "Every Gulf Arab nation PLUS 135 co-sponsors (a UN record) has now formally condemned Iran. The regime has never been so diplomatically isolated."
China and Russia occupy two permanent seats in the UN Security Council.
The global consensus on the condemnation of Iran's action is "unprecedented", Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
It highlights a clear evidence of Iran’s violation of international laws, norms, and conventions as the Iran regime forces target civilians, civilian objects, and infrastructure in the GCC states and Jordan.
The resolution was co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States.
The vote demonstrates the international community’s full recognition of the serious violation represented by the Iranian attacks on the sovereignty of the GCC states and Jordan, and of their legal right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.
Article 51 guarantees the right of states to self-defence — individually and collectively — in the event of armed aggression, and to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.
The resolution also highlighted the importance of the Gulf region for international peace and security and its vital role in the stability of the global economy.
It also reaffirmed the right of navigation for ships sailing to and from all ports and facilities of coastal states that are not party to hostilities.
“Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security.”