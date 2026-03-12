Mixing the cards in the Arabian Gulf: Iran’s dangerous gamble against the GCC

The GCC states have committed no wrongdoing against Iran or any other country. All they have done is strengthen their armed forces and conclude defence agreements to safeguard their security. Should the GCC states have stood idle in the face of a neighbour that occupies three islands belonging to the UAE and refuses even to consider recourse to international arbitration or justice to resolve this issue, which concerns the sovereignty of a neighbouring Muslim state? Should the GCC states have simply watched the continued development of missile and nuclear arsenals on the opposite shore without taking any measures to protect their security and the well-being of their people? Were we expected to remain passive observers while a regime repeatedly threatens to export its slogans and its turbulent revolution, which has brought the Iranian people nothing but poverty and deteriorating living conditions, to our stable societies, which seek only development, a better future, and greater prosperity for their citizens?