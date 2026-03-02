GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia allocates 2,500 hotel rooms in Mecca for stranded GCC travellers

King Salman orders support for GCC citizens stranded in Saudi airports

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Chamber of Commerce has allocated 2,500 fully serviced hotel rooms to accommodate citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries stranded at airports across the Kingdom following widespread travel disruptions.

The measure follows a directive from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, approving the hosting of GCC nationals and ensuring their comfort until they can return safely to their home countries. The directive also calls for facilitating all required procedures to receive and support those affected.

The chamber said it moved quickly to organise the necessary arrangements in coordination with relevant authorities. 

Abdulmohsen Al Ajlan, Chairman of the Hotels and Tourism Committee, confirmed that the rooms had been prepared along with essential services to provide suitable accommodation and care. 

He said the step reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to standing alongside its Gulf partners and offering support in times of need, adding that Mecca remains open to those seeking assistance.

The initiative comes as regional tensions intensify, leading many airlines to suspend or adjust flights, leaving many travellers stranded across airports in the Gulf and beyond.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
