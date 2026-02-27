GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia sets 90-day limit on stay of Gulf-registered vehicles

Duration starts when the vehicle enters Saudi Arabia via any customs port

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gulf-registered cars face 90-day limit in Saudi Arabia
Gulf-registered cars face 90-day limit in Saudi Arabia
Pixabay

Dubai: Vehicles registered in Gulf countries will no longer be allowed to remain in Saudi Arabia for more than 90 days within a year, under new regulations approved by the Council of Ministers aimed at tightening oversight and reducing traffic violations.

The rules state that GCC-registered vehicles may stay in the Kingdom for a maximum of 90 days within any 365-day period, whether consecutive or cumulative. The duration will be calculated from the date the vehicle enters Saudi Arabia through any customs port.

Saudi authorities said the measure is designed to regulate the use of such vehicles and address cases where cars remain in the country for extended periods without proper registration, which can complicate enforcement and increase violations.

The regulations apply to vehicles owned by Saudi citizens or expatriates, as well as those driven by authorised users. However, vehicles rented from licensed companies in GCC countries are exempt.

Vehicle owners or authorised drivers will be able to request an extension before the permitted period expires. The Ministry of Interior will review such requests on a case-by-case basis and determine the required documentation and procedures.

Under the new framework, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority will provide the Ministry of Interior with vehicle data to support enforcement. Owners or authorised drivers will also be required to register their vehicle details at customs ports in line with official requirements.

Those who exceed the permitted stay will face penalties in accordance with Saudi traffic law, which considers overstaying a violation. The governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority is expected to issue executive decisions to implement the regulations in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia: New fines for work permits, recruitment

Saudi Arabia: New fines for work permits, recruitment

2m read
Rising importance of commercial intelligence in the GCC

Rising importance of commercial intelligence in the GCC

3m read
Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General, General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Luigi Di Maio, Special Representative of the Gulf Region, European Union (EU) at WGS 2026.

GCC urges EU to keep trade talks business-focused

3m read
As global food systems face growing strain, LuLu’s message is clear: tighter control of supply is now essential to keep shelves stocked — and prices stable — for Gulf consumers.

How UAE's LuLu plans to keep prices in check

3m read