UAE air defences destroy 6 ballistic missiles and 125 Iranian drones

Defence systems thwart major missile and drone attacks in UAE

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Debris of a missile intercepted by the UAE authorities.
Debris of a missile intercepted by the UAE authorities.
WAM

The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE’s air defence systems today detected seven ballistic missiles, successfully intercepting and destroying six of them, while one missile landed within the country’s territory. The systems also detected 131 drones, of which 125 were intercepted, while six fell within the UAE.

In a statement, the Ministry said that since the beginning of the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 196 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 181 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and two landed within the country. In addition, 1,072 Iranian drones were detected, with 1,001 successfully intercepted, while 71 fell within UAE territory. The defenses also detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.

These attacks resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 94 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defense affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to respond to any threats, and will decisively confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability, national interests, and capabilities.

