US tests Minuteman III ‘doomsday’ missile amid Iran war — What is it?

The missile was launched on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and flew thousands of miles across the Pacific before its test re-entry vehicles struck a target at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, according to the US Air Force Global Strike Command.

The launch was conducted by engineers and weapons specialists from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, who monitored the missile’s flight and collected data on each phase of the system’s performance.

The missiles have been in service since the early 1970s and are expected to remain operational until they are replaced by the next-generation Sentinel ICBM later this decade.

The missile can travel at speeds exceeding Mach 23 and has a range of roughly 13,000 kilometres, enabling it to strike targets almost anywhere on Earth within about half an hour.

The LGM 30G Minuteman III is often labelled a “doomsday missile” because it can carry nuclear warheads powerful enough to destroy entire cities and is part of the US nuclear deterrent designed for retaliatory strikes in a nuclear war.

