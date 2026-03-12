GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Two injured, gunman dead in shooting at Virginia university

The gunman opened fire in a building on the campus in Norfolk

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Old Dominion University
Old Dominion University
Old Dominion University

Two people were injured and the gunman is dead following a shooting on Thursday at Old Dominion University in the southern US state of Virginia, the school said.

The gunman opened fire in a building on the campus in Norfolk, injuring two people, the university said in a statement. The victims were taken to a hospital.

It said police and emergency personnel "responded immediately" and "the gunman is now deceased."

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

The university said classes had been suspended for the remainder of the day.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Actor Hari Murali

Child actor Hari Murali from Kerala found dead

1m read
Riyadh skyline. The city of Al Kharj lies southeast of the capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia: 2 dead, 12 hurt in projectile hit

1m read
Hollywood legend Robert Duvall

Hollywood mourns with tributes for legend Robert Duvall

4m read
A photograph released by police shows the barefoot suspect, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, pinned to the ground by armed officers.

Thai school horror: Gunman opens fire, takes hostages

1m read