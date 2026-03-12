The gunman opened fire in a building on the campus in Norfolk
Two people were injured and the gunman is dead following a shooting on Thursday at Old Dominion University in the southern US state of Virginia, the school said.
The gunman opened fire in a building on the campus in Norfolk, injuring two people, the university said in a statement. The victims were taken to a hospital.
It said police and emergency personnel "responded immediately" and "the gunman is now deceased."
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
The university said classes had been suspended for the remainder of the day.