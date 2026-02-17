From The Godfather to Lonesome Dove, a six-decade career remembered
Dubai: Robert Duvall, one of Hollywood's most respected and enduring actors, has died peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, at the age of 95. The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment world, with fellow actors, directors and colleagues united in their grief for a man widely regarded as one of the greatest performers the screen has ever seen.
The first and most moving tribute came from Duvall's wife, Luciana Pedraza, who released a statement through his PR agency following his death on Sunday.
"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller," she wrote. "To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."
She went on to thank the public for their years of support, adding: "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."
Among the first major tributes to arrive was one from Godfather co-star Al Pacino, who described working alongside Duvall as an honour.
"He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered," Pacino said. "I will miss him."
The two actors shared some of cinema's most memorable scenes together in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, where Duvall played the Corleone family's quiet but formidable consigliere Tom Hagen.
Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Duvall on both The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now, described the loss as deeply personal.
"Such a great actor and such an essential part of American Zoetrope from its beginning," Coppola said in a statement on Instagram, referring to his production company.
It was on the set of Apocalypse Now that Duvall delivered what would become one of cinema's most quoted lines. As Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore, he uttered the immortal words: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning." The character was originally far more exaggerated, but Duvall toned it down after doing extensive research into the role. "I did my homework," he told Larry King in 2015. "I did my research."
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler shared a series of photographs of the two together from their time on the set of the 2022 film Hustle, accompanied by warm and heartfelt words.
"Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with," Sandler wrote, sending his condolences to Duvall's wife and family.
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis posted a photograph of Duvall as Tom Hagen in The Godfather, keeping her tribute simple and eloquent. "The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen. Bravo, Robert Duvall."
Actor Robert Patrick, who played Duvall's son in the 2013 film Jayne Mansfield's Car, described himself as "gutted" by the news and shared a touching personal memory of their friendship off screen.
"Over the years I would call Bobby and we'd talk movies and barbecue. He loved barbecue and I'd always let him know when I was having it in Lockhart, Texas," Patrick wrote. "I will miss Bobby. I will always be proud that I got to play his son. Rest in peace my friend."
British actress Jane Seymour, who starred alongside Duvall in the 1995 film The Stars Fell on Henrietta, offered a tribute that captured the warmth and personality that those who knew him personally always spoke of.
"We were able to share in his love of barbecue and even a little tango," Seymour wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the two together. "Those moments off camera were just as memorable as the work itself."
Actor Alec Baldwin shared a video tribute in which he reflected on what many consider to be Duvall's most quietly devastating performance, his screen debut as the reclusive Boo Radley in the 1963 adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird.
"When he did To Kill A Mockingbird he just destroyed you with his performance of Boo Radley, he used not a single word of dialogue, not a single word, and he just shatters you," Baldwin said.
Duvall's passing marks the end of a career that few actors in Hollywood history can match for both longevity and quality. Nominated for seven Academy Awards, he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1983 for his role as a washed-up country singer in Tender Mercies.
His career took him from the haunting silence of Boo Radley to the battlefield intensity of Apocalypse Now, from the boardroom menace of Network to the sprawling Texas landscapes of his beloved Lonesome Dove, the role he himself most cherished. He wrote and directed The Apostle in 1997, demonstrating creative ambitions that went far beyond performing.
He was, by any measure, one of the great ones. And as the tributes continue to pour in from around the world, it is clear that Hollywood knows it has lost someone truly irreplaceable.
