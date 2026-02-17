It was on the set of Apocalypse Now that Duvall delivered what would become one of cinema's most quoted lines. As Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore, he uttered the immortal words: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning." The character was originally far more exaggerated, but Duvall toned it down after doing extensive research into the role. "I did my homework," he told Larry King in 2015. "I did my research."