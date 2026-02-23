A surprise BAFTA win and a father’s reaction steal the spotlight
Dubai: In what might be the biggest shocking moment of the 2026 awards season so far, British actor Robert Aramayo won Best Actor at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, beating out favourites Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Jesse Plemons and Ethan Hawke. And whilst Aramayo's emotional acceptance speech moved the room, it was his father's reaction that truly stole the show.
When Aramayo's name was announced at London's Royal Festival Hall, audible gasps rippled through the audience. This was not the expected outcome.
Chalamet had been widely tipped to win for his performance in Marty Supreme, with DiCaprio also in strong contention. But as the camera cut to Aramayo's seat, his father leapt to his feet, shouting with pure, unfiltered joy, before pulling his son into a tight embrace that felt like it lasted forever.
It was the kind of moment that reminds you why live awards shows still matter. No amount of rehearsed speeches or carefully managed reactions can replicate a father jumping out of his seat, overcome with pride for his son.
Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, Aramayo made his way to the stage and looked out at the A-list nominees surrounding him. Gesturing towards DiCaprio, he admitted: "I absolutely can't believe this. I can't believe I'm looking at people like you, in the same category as you, never mind that I'm stood here. I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away."
Then he did something particularly lovely. He turned to fellow nominee Ethan Hawke and thanked him for a talk he gave years ago when Aramayo was a drama student at Juilliard in New York.
"When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came to speak to us at Juilliard and he gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument and avoiding self-destructive behaviours," Aramayo said. "And it had a really great impact on everyone in that room. So to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you, Ethan."
Backstage later, he elaborated on why he felt compelled to share the story in that moment. "It really did have an effect on everyone in that room in my year. I wanted to meet him but I thought I might not have the chance, so I thought I would mention it now."
He added that he would more than welcome the possibility of collaborating with Hawke in the future. "That would be great. He's amazing."
Aramayo's Best Actor win was actually his second BAFTA of the evening. Earlier in the ceremony, he also picked up the Rising Star Award, the only BAFTA voted for by the public, beating out nominees including Miles Caton, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.
It was a genuinely remarkable night for a young actor who, until relatively recently, was best known for playing young Ned Stark in a handful of Game of Thrones episodes and currently plays Elrond in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Directed by Kirk Jones, I Swear is a biopic about John Davidson, a real-life Tourette's advocate from the UK. The film follows Davidson's early life growing up in a working-class family in Galashiels, Scotland, where he dreamed of becoming a footballer. As a teenager, Davidson began experiencing involuntary tics and vocal outbursts, which were deeply misunderstood at the time.
He wasn't diagnosed with Tourette syndrome until he was 25 years old. The film depicts the unjust experiences he endured due to his uncontrollable outbursts, including being remanded for assault and beaten after involuntarily calling a woman a derogatory term. It was only upon meeting fellow people with Tourette's that he began hosting workshops and giving talks at schools and police stations to raise awareness.
In 2019, Davidson was awarded an MBE for his service. The real John Davidson attended the first half of the BAFTA ceremony but had to exit midway through due to experiencing a number of involuntary vocal outbursts. Host Alan Cumming later addressed the audience directly.
"You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people," Cumming said. "Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone."
He later reiterated the point, making it clear that the tics were completely involuntary. "Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you are offended tonight."
Davidson himself praised Aramayo's performance, calling him "absolutely phenomenal" and saying that his ability to characterise the tics showed "the calibre" of the actor. "The power that the film's got is the fact that it's opened people's eyes to the real issues," Davidson said.
Whilst the BAFTAs often serve as a bellwether for Academy Award success, I Swear was not eligible for the 2026 Oscars. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and received a UK release in October 2025. Sony Classics will release I Swear in the US on 24th April, and both the film and Aramayo will be among the early contenders in the 2027 Oscar conversation.
