Visibly shaken and fighting back tears, Aramayo made his way to the stage and looked out at the A-list nominees surrounding him. Gesturing towards DiCaprio, he admitted: "I absolutely can't believe this. I can't believe I'm looking at people like you, in the same category as you, never mind that I'm stood here. I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away."