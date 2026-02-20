AI replicates voices, faces, and iconic moments, McConaughey says actors need to act now
Dubai: Hollywood is facing a new challenge: artificial intelligence.
At a recent CNN and Variety Townhall event with Timothée Chalamet, Matthew McConaughey delivered a blunt warning that AI isn’t some distant technology, it’s already influencing movies, performances, and potentially awards season itself.
McConaughey explained that actors need to be proactive. AI can replicate voices, faces, and performances, and without safeguards, it could misuse an actor’s likeness. His advice to performers was simple: “own yourself”.
That means protecting your image, voice, and signature moves so that any use by AI happens only with permission. McConaughey has already taken this advice to heart.
He has trademarked his voice, image, and even his famous line from Dazed and Confused, “alright, alright, alright”, ensuring that these elements of his identity can’t be copied without authorization.
But his warning wasn’t just about legal protection, it also touched on the future of Hollywood itself. McConaughey suggested that AI could even change how the Oscars operate. In his words:
“It’s sure going to infiltrate our category. Does it become another category? Will we, in five years, be having ‘the best AI film? The best AI actor?’ Maybe. It’s going to get so good we’re not going to know the difference.”
He also gave a concrete scenario of how AI could impact performers directly. Speaking to Chalamet, he said:
“Imagine someone wanting to digitally insert a movie star into a personal event halfway across the globe, ‘haloing’ a performance via AI and only asking permission afterward. That’s the world we’re fast approaching.”
Chalamet agreed that AI presents a serious challenge, calling it “our war to wage”. He emphasised that the next generation of actors and creators must find a balance between embracing innovation and protecting artistic integrity.
McConaughey’s message is both a warning and a call to action. AI is coming, and Hollywood can’t ignore it. Actors and creators need to protect their craft, understand the technology, and be ready for a future where human and AI performances might share the spotlight and possibly compete for awards. In this rapidly evolving landscape, preparation and awareness are now just as crucial as talent and creativity.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji