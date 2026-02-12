GOLD/FOREX
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone set to welcome their first child in March 2026

Puth is also gearing up for his fourth studio album

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
AFP-MONICA SCHIPPER

Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke Sansone are all set to become parents. The Attention singer first confirmed the pregnancy during his October 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fans found out through a music video for Puth’s single Changes, where the couple could be seen placing their hands on Sansone’s baby bump. Married in September 2024 after dating since 2022, the couple are now eagerly awaiting their little one, expected to arrive in March 2026.

Puth recently posted a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram, with the caption, “Baby Puth on the way!!!!"

During his appearance on Fallon, Puth confirmed the pregnancy to a national audience, saying, “I’m going to be a dad," Fallon referenced the moment in the video where Puth and Sansone are seen resting their hands on her baby bump.

Reflecting on the reveal, Puth joked, “I didn’t leave much to the imagination there," before adding, “We’re expecting a baby in March." Sharing his excitement about fatherhood, he quipped,

“I hope the baby likes music, because it’s the only thing I’m good at." He also revealed plans to introduce his child to a wide range of classics, saying he grew up listening to artists like James Taylor and Luther Vandross and intends to do the same “whether Brooke likes it or not."

Puth is also gearing up for a major professional moment. His fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, is set for a March 2026 release, featuring collaborations with Kenny Loggins, Kenny G, and Michael McDonald. The album includes Changes and will be followed by a world tour beginning April 22, making it a busy and joyful time for the singer as he prepares to become a dad.

