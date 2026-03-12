GOLD/FOREX
Josh Groban's Dubai and Bahrain concerts have been cancelled

Fans will receive automatic refunds after the sudden tour cancellation

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Josh Groban attends the One Drop Gala 2025 at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-JC OLIVERA

Dubai: If you had tickets to see Josh Groban perform in the region this month, we have some disappointing news. The five-time Grammy-nominated singer has announced the cancellation of both his upcoming Middle East shows due to circumstances beyond his control.

In a post shared on Instagram, Groban addressed ticket holders directly.

"I'm very sorry to share that my upcoming concerts scheduled for March 25 in Bahrain and March 27 in Dubai have unfortunately been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control," he wrote. "I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding. I was very much looking forward to performing for you and hope to have the opportunity to return and see you all in the future."

The Dubai show had been scheduled to take place at Coca-Cola Arena as part of his GEMS World Tour, which would have seen Groban perform a mix of new material and fan favourites spanning his career. The Bahrain concert was set for March 25.

What about refunds

All ticket purchases will be automatically refunded to the original payment method within 21 working days, so there is no need to take any action if you bought tickets online.

For those who purchased tickets specifically for the Bahrain show and need additional support, the customer service team can be reached at info@aldana.com.bh.

What the show would have been

For fans who were looking forward to the night, Groban had planned to perform tracks from his latest release Hidden Gems, including The Constant, co-written with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land. He had also planned to revisit songs from his biggest albums, including Closer, Noël, Awake, Stages, Bridges and Harmony.

Groban has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide and is known for delivering deeply emotional, powerful live performances. His stage credentials extend beyond music too, with acclaimed Broadway roles including Sweeney in Sweeney Todd and a Tony-nominated turn in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812.

