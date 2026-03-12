I have a bitter feeling right now, Djokovic says after shock defeat to Draper

The match lasted nearly three hours before the Brit won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)
Dubai: Novak Djokovic said he has a ‘bitter feeling right now’ after a gruelling defeat to Jack Draper at Indian Wells Masters. The 38-year-old Serbian fell 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to the defending champion Jack Draper in a Round of 16 battle that lasted nearly three hours.
“I have a bitter feeling right now after losing a match like this,” Djokovic said. “But I’m proud of myself for fighting and giving everything on the court.”
Draper had to work hard for the victory, gradually wearing down the veteran in a demanding third set to prevent Djokovic from reaching the quarter-finals at Indian Wells for the first time since capturing his fifth title there in 2016.
“The main positive I take is that I never gave up and kept trying,” Djokovic said. “I lost to a great player, and it was such a tight match over the entire two-and-a-half hours. Still, I’m a little disappointed.”
During the third set, Djokovic won an exhausting 26-shot rally but clearly looked drained.
Although he won the rally, Djokovic believes it took a toll moments later, when Draper broke his serve two games afterward.
“It cost me a break right after,” he explained. “Winning that point felt great, but I completely ran out of gas. I only started feeling a bit better toward the end of the third set.”
Djokovic briefly sensed a chance to turn things around when Draper struggled to close out the match.
“He played a sloppy game at 5-4 and I felt the crowd behind me,” Djokovic said. “I thought maybe I could steal it. It was so close — just a few unfortunate mistakes from my side.”
Draper, who is playing only his second tournament since returning from a long-term left arm injury, still impressed Djokovic with his level.
“I don’t see much difference in his level compared to before the injury,” Djokovic said. “He’s playing at a really high level. I watched some of his matches in Dubai, and here he clearly feels comfortable with the conditions. He’s confident, physically strong — overall a great player and a great guy. I wish him the best for the rest of the tournament.”
Britain's Draper said the victory meant a lot to him.
“I won that match through determination — trying to problem-solve, give my best and keep a great attitude,” he said. “To come out here and beat Novak, who for me is the greatest tennis player ever, makes me incredibly proud.”