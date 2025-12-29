There’s no limit, I love competing, Novak Djokovic says on retirement

Dubai: With tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal having already hung up their racquets, the once-unimaginable question now feels inevitable: how long can Novak Djokovic keep going? The last remaining member of tennis’s legendary Big Three, the Serbian superstar continues to defy time, expectation, and history. At 38, with a record 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, Djokovic is not merely extending his career — he is redefining what longevity, motivation, and legacy mean in modern sport.

Speaking at the World Sports Summit at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, Djokovic made it clear that retirement is not yet on his horizon. “The LA Olympics is a guiding star. There’s no limit,” he said. “I love competing. As long as I feel good, my body holds up, and I play at a high level — why not?”

Djokovic speaks not just as a champion, but as a steward of the game, eager to witness and influence the transition from one generation to the next. He embraces the rise of younger players, viewing the cycle of renewal as something to celebrate rather than resist.

“Was it too early? Probably,” he admitted. “But it made me appreciative of everything I have today.” Those experiences, he believes, gave him humility, grounding, and perspective — qualities that have sustained him through both victory and defeat. “In the long run, that’s the biggest win,” he said.

Tennis was never a traditional path in his country or region, making his journey all the more improbable. His parents took enormous risks to support a sport that was expensive and uncertain. Djokovic recalls moments that forced him to mature far too early, including a time when his father placed 10 Deutsche Marks on the table and told him, “This is all we have.” As the eldest child, Djokovic assumed responsibilities at home, often acting as a second father to his younger brothers.

That clarity of purpose is inseparable from his past. Djokovic often credits his mental strength to what he calls “hunger” — a product of his upbringing in Serbia during deeply challenging times. Growing up amid economic hardship and war, he learnt early the value of resilience, responsibility, and gratitude. “It’s important to know where you come from, to respect your family and your culture, and then bring your best self to the world,” he said.

Even now, Djokovic says he never plays just for himself. Every match carries the weight of his family’s sacrifices and the hopes of a nation that follows his every step. That emotional connection was evident after last year’s Wimbledon final loss, a moment that brought him to tears. “Losses force you to face your biggest fears,” he reflected. “Life arranges things so we can learn lessons.”

Djokovic’s path to tennis itself was almost accidental. Raised in the mountains, he was expected to follow skiing, like his father, and also played football as a child. Tennis entered his life unexpectedly when courts were built near his parents’ restaurant. “I don’t believe in accidents,” he reflected. “Everything happens for a reason.” Watching Pete Sampras win Wimbledon in 1992 planted a dream that would one day define his life. Sampras became his tennis idol, alongside sporting icons like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and skier Alberto Tomba.

He also acknowledged the challenges of carving out his identity during the Federer-Nadal era, when there seemed to be little room for a third legend. “I went through a phase where I tried to be someone else,” he admitted. But he found his place, helped create a golden era, and later had to reinvent himself again as his rivals retired. “When they retired, part of me left too,” he said.

So why keep going, after achieving everything the sport has to offer? For Djokovic, the answer lies in purpose. He wants to see how far he can push his own limits, to inspire new generations, and to leave behind values that transcend tennis. “Longevity isn’t just about sports,” he said. “It’s about how you manage your body, mind, energy, and time.”

