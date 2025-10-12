GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Will Novak Djokovic announce his retirement after 2026 Australia Open?

Stunning loss to qualifier in Shanghai Open serves as a stark reminder to Serb star

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic acknowledges spectators after losing in his men’s singles semi-final match against Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 11, 2025.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic acknowledges spectators after losing in his men’s singles semi-final match against Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 11, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Novak Djokovic turned 38 this past May — a milestone that would be a career postscript for most athletes, but not for one of tennis’ most enduring champions. However, even for a player of his extraordinary calibre, time appears to be tightening its grip.

Djokovic has been meticulously managing his schedule in recent seasons, clearly aware that his body no longer recovers or endures the way it once did. While he remains one of the most intelligent and skilful players in the sport, there’s no denying that the demands of modern tennis — especially against the explosive new generation — are beginning to outpace his physical capabilities.

The clearest evidence yet came during the 2025 Shanghai Masters, where Djokovic was handed a stunning semi-final defeat by a virtually unknown qualifier, Valentin Vacherot. The 25-year-old Monegasque player, ranked outside the top 200, pulled off the shock of the year by downing the 24-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. It was the biggest win of Vacherot’s career, and one that secured him a final meeting against France’s Arthur Rinderknech — who, interestingly, is also his cousin.

For Djokovic, however, the loss sparked immediate speculation: Is the Serbian maestro finally nearing the end of his legendary journey?

Reality check

The Shanghai defeat was more than just an upset; it was a loud wake-up call. With both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner — his fiercest young rivals — bowing out early due to injury and withdrawal, the path seemed wide open for Djokovic to claim his 101st ATP title. Instead, he faltered against a player more than a decade his junior, struggling to keep up with the pace and physicality of modern tennis.

Once virtually unbeatable in such situations, Djokovic now finds himself increasingly vulnerable. And with his trademark resilience looking somewhat dulled by age and injury, fans and pundits alike are beginning to wonder how many more matches — let alone Grand Slams — he has left.

Former World No 1 in doubles, Rennae Stubbs, voiced what many have quietly suspected. Speaking on GB News, Stubbs remarked, “I feel like the Australian Open is going to be his last major tournament to play. I don’t think he wants to keep playing after that and have to go through the French Open.”

Her reasoning is sound. Clay courts, such as Roland Garros, are physically punishing, and with the likes of Alcaraz and Sinner dominating the scene, it’s hard to imagine Djokovic surviving a gruelling five-set battle on that surface. Wimbledon, too, requires peak fitness and mobility — traits that are harder to maintain deep into one’s 30s.

“The Australian Open would be a great way to finish his career. It’s where his Grand Slam titles started,” Stubbs added, pointing to the symmetry of a potential farewell at his most successful Slam, where he has already lifted the trophy 10 times.

Still competitive?

Djokovic has openly acknowledged the difficulty of competing over five sets against younger rivals but has maintained that he can still bring intensity in shorter formats. That made the Shanghai Masters a crucial test — one that, unfortunately for him, didn’t go as hoped.

Despite looking fresh coming into the tournament and being the clear favourite after early exits from the next-gen stars, Djokovic couldn’t match Vacherot’s relentless energy and precision. And while upsets happen, this one hit differently. It wasn’t a matter of tactics or mental lapses — it was the physical disparity that stood out.

This loss could weigh heavily on Djokovic as he considers his next steps. The Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia is up next — a lucrative $1.5 million payday regardless of performance — but beyond that lies the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the new year and possibly, the last of his unparalleled career.

Even if Djokovic does line up in Melbourne next January, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that he’ll commit to the full Grand Slam calendar in 2026. The physical toll, coupled with the rapidly evolving field of contenders, means the margin for error has never been smaller.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Djokovic falls to the court during his men's singles semi-final match against Vacherot.

Vacherot ousts Djokovic, sets up final with cousin

3m read
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic to play Shanghai Masters in October

1m read
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both ahead of Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam title stakes

A Federer vs Nadal comeback might be on the horizon

2m read
Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures after winning the men's singles quarter-final against USA's Taylor Fritz on day ten of the US Open.

Djokovic makes fourth Grand Slam semi-finals of year

4m read