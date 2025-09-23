Are tennis courts favouring Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner? Roger Federer thinks it does

He pointed out that in the past, surfaces forced players into different approaches. “Back then, only 12 tournaments counted for rankings. Everyone played their favourite surface, and when attackers met retrievers, those matches were incredible. Now, players look too similar because the ball and court speeds are standardised. You can win Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open playing the same style.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also supported calls to adjust surfaces to encourage different playing styles. “Yes, definitely. I was talking about this with Reilly Opelka this morning. It can’t be that indoors, against a big serve like his, Casper Ruud can just step back and return comfortably. Even the best serves in the game are coming back too easily, which shouldn’t happen.”

“All the courts feel the same now,” Federer said during the Laver Cup, where he serves as a supervisor. “I feel like returns are so much easier these days. Maybe conditions are slower, or maybe players are just better at it. Back then, making returns was tough — that’s why I often sliced, just to mix things up.”

