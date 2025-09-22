GOLD/FOREX
Video: Carlos Alcaraz awestruck by Roger Federer’s $1.5m watch

The moment unfolded at the Laver Cup 2025 in San Francisco

Jai Rai
Taylor Fritz of Team World, Former tennis player Roger Federer, NBA player Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe pose prior to a singles match during day two of Laver Cup 2025 at Chase Center on September 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Dubai: US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz was recently left in awe of Roger Federer’s dazzling $1.5 million white-gold Rolex Daytona. The moment unfolded at the Laver Cup 2025 in San Francisco, where Federer removed the watch from his wrist and handed it to Alcaraz, a video of which quickly spread across social media.

Both Federer and Alcaraz serve as Rolex ambassadors, making the exchange all the more fitting.

While Team Europe entered the Laver Cup as heavy favourites, it was Team World who ultimately triumphed. Taylor Fritz delivered back-to-back wins over Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, sealing the victory and handing Team World’s new captain, Andre Agassi, the trophy in his debut campaign.

For Alcaraz, the tournament marked another dramatic chapter in an eventful season. After losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, he exacted revenge in a thrilling US Open showdown to claim the title. However, in San Francisco, the Spaniard was stunned by Fritz, who called the victory one of the greatest moments of his career.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
