Video: Carlos Alcaraz awestruck by Roger Federer’s $1.5m watch

Dubai: US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz was recently left in awe of Roger Federer’s dazzling $1.5 million white-gold Rolex Daytona. The moment unfolded at the Laver Cup 2025 in San Francisco, where Federer removed the watch from his wrist and handed it to Alcaraz, a video of which quickly spread across social media.
Both Federer and Alcaraz serve as Rolex ambassadors, making the exchange all the more fitting.
While Team Europe entered the Laver Cup as heavy favourites, it was Team World who ultimately triumphed. Taylor Fritz delivered back-to-back wins over Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, sealing the victory and handing Team World’s new captain, Andre Agassi, the trophy in his debut campaign.
For Alcaraz, the tournament marked another dramatic chapter in an eventful season. After losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, he exacted revenge in a thrilling US Open showdown to claim the title. However, in San Francisco, the Spaniard was stunned by Fritz, who called the victory one of the greatest moments of his career.
