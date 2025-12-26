GOLD/FOREX
Deadly Christmas storm pummels California — flash floods, mudslides and emergency declarations

Residents urged to remain vigilant amid heavy rain, high winds as winter storms move in

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A car drives through a flooded road on La Cienega Boulevard on December 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
A car drives through a flooded road on La Cienega Boulevard on December 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

A powerful Christmas-week storm battered California this holiday season, bringing life-threatening rain, flash flooding. 

Amid intense rainfall and severe weather conditions, residents were urged to stay alert as weather agencies continued to issue strong warnings.

The storm, driven by a series of atmospheric rivers — long, narrow corridors of moisture-laden air sweeping in from the Pacific — brought mudslides and heavy snow, impacting the state from around Dec. 23, and persisted through Christmas Day, WeatherNation reported.

These conditions have already delivered months’ worth of rain in just a few days to parts of Southern and Central California, far exceeding typical seasonal totals. 

Widespread flooding and evacuations

Southern California saw flash flood warnings and evacuation orders in multiple communities, especially in areas scarred by earlier wildfires that left soil highly prone to mudslides and debris flows.

Portions of Los Angeles County recorded more than 10 inches of rainfall, overwhelming storm drains and inundating roads. Emergency services carried out multiple rescue operations, including freeing people trapped in their vehicles by rising water.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across several counties including Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange and Shasta, mobilising the National Guard and additional fire crews to assist with evacuations, power outages and flood response. 

Two storm-related deaths were confirmed — one from a falling tree in San Diego and another in a vehicle crash in South Sacramento — while others were reported in flood-prone areas.

Evacuation warnings were particularly heavy in mountain towns like Wrightwood in the San Gabriel Mountains amid fears of debris flows and rockfalls triggered by torrential rain.

Flood watches were also issued for coastal and inland zones, with power outages affecting over 120,000 homes and businesses, the Guardian reported.

Snow and travel hazards

Northern and higher-elevation areas were not immune. 

The Sierra Nevada mountains experienced heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions, prompting travel disruptions and avalanche warnings. 

Snow levels were expected to reach lower elevations in some regions, complicating holiday travel further and raising the risk of road closures.

Ongoing risks

Forecasters warn that another wave of heavy rain and snow may continue through Dec. 26, with additional atmospheric river bursts likely to deliver more precipitation. 

Residents are advised to remain cautious, avoid flooded roads, and heed evacuation directives where issued. The National Weather Service highlighted the potential for life-threatening flash flooding, especially where soil is saturated or burn scars remain unstable.

Local officials reminded Californians that while Christmas is traditionally a time of celebration, the combination of heavy rain, high winds and treacherous terrain requires heightened vigilance and preparedness as winter storms move through the state.

