Producer calls BTS project the biggest work of his career ahead of global comeback
Dubai: The American DJ and producer has given fans a tantalising glimpse into what they can expect from the K-pop superstars' highly anticipated comeback album.
Diplo couldn't contain his excitement whilst speaking to TMZ at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday. The Grammy-winning artist, who has been working with BTS on their upcoming album 'ARIRANG', shared his thoughts on what he described as a career-defining project.
"I feel so lucky. I've worked for three decades, and to link up with a group like that and have them trust me to do some awesome music, it's honestly gonna shock the world," Diplo told reporters on the red carpet.
The DJ was full of admiration for the seven-member group, highlighting their professionalism and natural talent. He was particularly impressed by their hands-on approach to making music.
"They're so hands-on. They're so creative, I can't believe it," Diplo said. He singled out Jungkook for special praise, adding: "Jungkook? No autotune, perfect voice. They're funny as hell, they rap, they do everything. They're like the real deal."
Working with RM, Jin, Jimin, j-hope, Jung Kook, V and Suga proved to be an eye-opening experience for the producer. He described the band members as thorough professionals who are both disciplined and surprisingly relaxed.
"They're super funny and chill," he joked, before adding with a laugh, "and they smell really nice too."
Despite his impressive resume of hits over three decades in the music industry, Diplo had no hesitation in declaring this BTS project as his most significant work to date.
"For sure, it's going to be the biggest thing I've ever done," he stated confidently.
Whilst Diplo didn't reveal exactly how many tracks he contributed to, Big Hit Music announced last month that 'ARIRANG' will include 14 brand new songs.
The album represents a major milestone for BTS and their devoted fanbase, known as ARMY. It will be the group's first release together in nearly four years, following the members' completion of their compulsory military service in South Korea.
The comeback is set to be a massive event in the music calendar. 'ARIRANG' is scheduled to drop online on March 20, with the world tour kicking off just one day later on March 21.
BTS are pulling out all the stops for this return. In a groundbreaking move, the band will stream their comeback show live on Netflix for the first time ever, allowing fans worldwide to experience the moment simultaneously.
The scope of their tour is truly staggering, with 82 shows planned across the globe. This ambitious schedule reflects the group's enormous international following and their status as one of the biggest musical acts in the world.
Fans can also look forward to a documentary about the making of 'ARIRANG', which promises to give an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the album came together and the collaborative process between the band members.
With Diplo's enthusiastic endorsement and the sheer scale of the comeback plans, expectations for 'ARIRANG' are sky-high. If the producer's predictions are anything to go by, BTS are about to remind the world exactly why they became global superstars in the first place.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
