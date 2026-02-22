GOLD/FOREX
Motorsport

Watch: Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull F1 car catches fire at fan event

Japanese driver was showcasing the 2011 championship-winning RB7 at San Francisco

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan
AFP

Dubai: Yuki Tsunoda was forced into a swift exit after his car caught fire during a dramatic demonstration run in San Francisco.

The Japanese driver was showcasing the 2011 championship-winning RB7 when the incident unfolded.

After completing a series of donuts, Tsunoda brought the car to a stop — only for flames and thick smoke to suddenly erupt from the rear.

As spectators urged him to get clear, the now-Red Bull reserve driver remained composed, calmly stepping away from the burning machine.

Tsunoda currently serves as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing after losing his seat as the team’s second driver to Isack Hadjar at the end of last season.

Promoted to partner Max Verstappen after just two races of the 2025 campaign, Tsunoda endured a difficult spell, collecting 33 points across 22 starts before being moved aside.

