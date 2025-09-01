After heartbreak on his F1 debut, Isack Hadjar has a reason to smile

20-year-old F1 rookie claims maiden podium finish at Dutch Grand Prix
Dubai: Remember Isack Hadjar, the rookie driver Isack Hadjar who faced heartbreak before his Formula 1 career had even properly begun at the Australian Grand Prix earlier this year. But fast-forward to Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, and the 20-year-old finally had his redemption-clinching his maiden F1 podium with a stellar third-place finish for Racing Bulls.
In a race won by Oscar Piastri, with Max Verstappen taking second, Hadjar’s drive at Circuit Zandvoort stood out. Just 15 races into his rookie season, the French-Algerian talent delivered a composed and confident performance that earned him his first piece of F1 silverware.
“After what happened in Australia, obviously, I thought my life was over, but then you realize it can happen, and you bounce back very quickly from that,” Hadjar said. “Then to have a podium without too many miracles and not much going on ahead — no, I didn’t expect it, especially that fast in the season. Finishing fourth on pure pace would have been a mighty result. But finishing third, I’m just over the moon,” Hadjar said.
However, even the podium moment had a bittersweet twist as Hadjar accidentally broke his trophy during the celebrations. Looking visibly surprised, he quickly composed himself and kept smiling, embracing the moment with grace.
The Racing Bulls team erupted in celebration as he crossed the finish line, recognising the significance of the young driver's achievement.
“It feels a bit unreal,” Hadjar said post-race. “What surprised me the most was maintaining fourth for most of the race. We took advantage of Lando’s retirement, but we didn’t put a foot wrong. The car was on rails all weekend, and I’m really proud because I maximised everything, made no mistakes, and brought it home. I’m so happy for my guys.”
Born in Paris on September 28, 2004, Hadjar began karting at the age of seven, quickly gaining attention as a prodigy on the French and international circuits. His climb through the ranks included successful stints in the French Formula 4 Championship, Formula Regional European Championship, and Formula 3 Asian Championship, where he notched several wins and podiums.
He joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2022 and impressed in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, finishing fourth overall. The following year, he stepped up to Formula 2 with Hitech Pulse-Eight, facing a tough rookie campaign that ended with him 14th in the standings.
In 2024, Hadjar switched to Campos Racing and mounted a strong title challenge, eventually finishing second in the F2 championship. His consistency and skill caught the attention of F1 teams, and in 2025, he earned a full-time seat with Racing Bulls.
