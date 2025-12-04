From Dubai Autodrome to Verstappen’s teammate: The meteoric rise of Isack Hadjar

For 21-year-old Hadjar, who, only four years ago, was honing his skills at the Dubai Autodrome and at the Yas Marina Circuit in the F3 Asian Championship with Evans GP team and in the Formula Regional Asian Championship with Hitech Grand Prix team, this season could not have ended any better after being chosen on Tuesday to partner his childhood hero Max Verstappen in Red Bull for the 2026 season. It is a truly meteoric rise for this young driver of Arab origin from the days of posing next to Verstappen in a viral fan moment six years ago.