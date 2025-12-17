Max Verstappen’s home Grand Prix gets the axe

It was after the Dutch Grand Prix this year that he almost threw in the towel after falling behind by 104 points, before reigniting his campaign with a flourish in the second half of this season. But after next season, the Dutchman will not have his home crowd cheering him on as Portugal will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 and 2028, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix which is slated to be dropped from the calendar after 2026, when it will be held in late August.