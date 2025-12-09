Who is F1 champion Lando Norris’ girlfriend?

Margarida has been talk of the town after her boyfriend clinched the F1 title in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: After clinching the Formula One World Championship in Abu Dhabi, McLaren star Lando Norris was surrounded by congratulations from his family, friends and team. But one person in particular drew the attention of cameras and fans alike — his much-talked-about girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro.
Corceiro was among the celebrities watching the race from the McLaren garage, cheering on the 26-year-old. She appeared overjoyed as she watched Norris cross the finish line, greeting him with a celebratory kiss moments later.
The Portuguese model and actress has been linked to Norris since the two were first seen together in April 2024. Although they have never publicly confirmed their relationship, Corceiro has quietly supported him at various races, including the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024.
The pair seemed to part ways by August 2024, when Norris mentioned at an event that he was single. However, speculation of a rekindled romance resurfaced when Corceiro was spotted in the stands at the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2025.
A successful model and actress in Portugal, the 22-year-old has worked with major brands such as Armani Beauty and MISSUS Swimsuits. Since 2019, she has also appeared in several Portuguese television productions, including popular soap operas.
Corceiro and Norris were first seen driving around Monaco in May 2023, shortly after reports emerged that she had split from her then-boyfriend, soccer star João Félix. While she didn’t immediately comment on the breakup, she later confirmed it on Instagram in June, writing that the two had grown together over the years and remained part of each other’s lives.
