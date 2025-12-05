Behind the leading pair, Piastri ended Friday only 11th after missing FP1 due to McLaren reserve Pato O’Ward’s mandatory rookie session. Verstappen, meanwhile, said Red Bull still needed more pace. “We just need to be a little bit faster,” he said. “We’ll try to put the best car forward and see what we can find overnight. Both the race pace and the single-lap pace need to improve.”

Norris said he has already moved on from that disappointment, but he acknowledged the scale of the opportunity in front of him. “From the times, things look good at the minute, but I still want a bit more from the car,” he said. “I’m not completely happy, not completely confident. We’re trying different things and trying to understand the car. Hopefully we can find more overnight.”

Qualifying could prove decisive at a circuit where overtaking has become easier since recent layout changes. Norris can also take confidence from winning last year’s race from pole. Still, he knows unpredictability is always a factor, as demonstrated by last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, where a strategic call under the safety car derailed McLaren’s hopes — costing Piastri a likely win and Norris a probable podium.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.