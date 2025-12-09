GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

After snatching Verstappen’s title, Norris now takes away his car number

British world champion to sport No 1 on his car for 2026 season

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
McLaren's Lando Norris celerbrate after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship with Abu Dhabi winner at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.
McLaren's Lando Norris celerbrate after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship with Abu Dhabi winner at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: McLaren’s Lando Norris, the newly-crowned Formula 1 World Champion, didn’t just snatch away the title from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday. A day after winning the drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi by just two points from the Dutchman, the British Driver also snatched the number 1 for his car from the four-time World Champion.

Norris had been sporting No 4 on his car till now, but after his title win, has decided to take away the number 1 that has been used by Verstappen for 92 races since the start of the 2022 season. To be fair to the 26-year-old McLaren driver, the No 1 is generally reserved for the world champion.

"It's tradition, it's there for a reason," Norris told Sky Sports News.  "It's there because you can go and try grab it and you can work hard to try and get it.

"All of us as a team that gets to have a role in McLaren, or my car, will get to wear that with pride. It's all my mechanics, my engineers, everyone that's part of McLaren gets to have that acknowledgement too.

"So, it's not for me, it's for them as well. It's their pride, knowing that they put a lot of work and effort into everything that they can also go 'we're number one'.

"It's not as cool when you say 'we are number four' so they will be even happier than I am!"

Golden helmet

Since 2014, F1 drivers have been allowed to pick a number that would stick with them for their careers. In that time, Lewis Hamilton was the only World Champion to decline to run the No 1 – with the choice being given to the driver. Instead, he always stuck with his own race No 44.

Verstappen's streak of holding the number 1 continuously for four seasons was five races more than the 87 that Michael Schumacher, who had it adorn his Ferrari from the 2001 Australian Grand Prix until the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix, achieved.

However, the German driver held it for 120 Grands Prix in total, including the 1995 and 1996 F1 seasons. The 7-time F1 drivers' champion raced in an era when the title winner was automatically assigned the number 1 car.

Norris also sported a special champion’s golden helmet during his post-season testing with McLaren at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday. As for Verstappen, who had number 33 on his car during his controversial championship win in Abu Dhabi in 2021, he will now be contemplating whether to return to that number or go for anything divisible by 3, his favourite number.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

McLaren's Lando Norris celerbrate after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Watch: Lando Norris celebrates his first-ever F1 title

2m read
McLaren’s Lando Norris just needed to be on the podium at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit yesterday to win his first Formula 1 World Championship and the 26-year-old British driver did exactly that, as he finished third behind teammate Oscar Piastri and race winner Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who saw his dream of winning a fifth straight world title come undone by just two points in the end.

Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, Norris takes F1 title

2m read
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris drives during the second practice session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 5, 2025.

Norris feels ‘there’s nothing to smile about yet’

2m read
Lando Norris of McLaren arrives for a press conference ahead of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

Abu Dhabi GP: How Norris can win his 1st-ever F1 title?

2m read