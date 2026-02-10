Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli escapes unhurt after his supercar smashes into roadside guardrail

Dubai: Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli is prone to colliding with rival drivers on the track — ask Red Bull’s Max Verstappen or Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc — but last Saturday, the young Italian had a collision in his Mercedes Supercar that did not involve any other car or driver.

The incident hasn’t stopped Antonelli from travelling to Bahrain, where he’s preparing for the first official pre-season test of 2026 kicking off on Wednesday. The young racer is expected to jump straight into the action, with plans to take the W17 out for the afternoon session on day one of the three-day test.

Sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said a Mercedes supercar crashed into a retaining wall along the San Marino Superstrada in Italy. It said an investigation has been opened into the causes of the accident.

“We can confirm that Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino,” Mercedes said. “The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt.”

