Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli escapes unhurt after his supercar smashes into roadside guardrail

19-year-old driver to take part in pre-season testing in Bahrain starting Wednesday
Dubai: Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli is prone to colliding with rival drivers on the track — ask Red Bull’s Max Verstappen or Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc — but last Saturday, the young Italian had a collision in his Mercedes Supercar that did not involve any other car or driver.
Thankfully, the 19-year-old escaped unharmed after his vehicle smashed into a roadside guardrail close to his home in San Marino, according to local police.
“We can confirm that Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino,” Mercedes said. “The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt.”
Sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said a Mercedes supercar crashed into a retaining wall along the San Marino Superstrada in Italy. It said an investigation has been opened into the causes of the accident.
The 19-year-old is understood to have been driving an exceptionally rare Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+, with just 200 models ever manufactured by the German motor giant.
The incident hasn’t stopped Antonelli from travelling to Bahrain, where he’s preparing for the first official pre-season test of 2026 kicking off on Wednesday. The young racer is expected to jump straight into the action, with plans to take the W17 out for the afternoon session on day one of the three-day test.