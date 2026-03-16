Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Andrea Kimi Antonelli following Chinese Grand Prix win

After winning the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday , Jannik Sinner paid tribute to fellow countryman Andrea Kimi Antonelli who won his first-ever F1 Grand Prix on the same day.

In his post-match press conference, Sinner said it was a “special day for Italy” crediting Antonelli’s win in China before he claimed his first title at Indian Wells.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with tennis but it has been a special day for Italy,” Sinner said.

“I’m a huge Formula 1 fan and having a very very young Italian in Kimi (Antonelli) bringing Italy back to the top is amazing, so thanks Kimi.”

The 19-year-old started from the front of the grid and held his nerve in a race which saw the youngster finish ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who made his maiden podium for Ferrari.

Sinner was asked about Antonelli’s achievement in a later interview and was quick to praise the teenager again.

“It was huge,” said Sinner on Antonelli’s win. “I wanted to watch it but it was midnight, I’m not capable of going to sleep very late and playing tennis the next day.

“After tennis it’s the sport that I love to watch the most, Formula 1 is a sport I truly love so congratulations Kimi, it’s amazing to have an Italian at the top of such an important sport.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.