Italian duo Antonelli and Sinner’s timelines to greatness converge

Antonelli’s victory made him the first driver in Formula 1 first to win his first three races from consecutive pole positions, an unprecedented feat that delighted Italy's legion of motor racing fans, while Sinner became the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events, a feat that surely wouldn’t have gone unnoticed back home.

For the Italian duo of Kimi Antonelli and Jannik Sinner, the timelines on their paths to greatness are already showing signs of converging at multiple points. On Sunday, the 19-year-old Formula 1 upstart and the 24-year-old tennis titan both won their third title together on the same day, with Antonelli triumphing in Miami and Sinner easing to the crown in Madrid.

Needless to say, the coincidences will multiply as the two Italians keep breaking records on the way and if there is one major aspect besides talent that connects the two athletes, it is their work ethic. Just after he won in Miami, the baby-faced Mercedes driver pledged to "get back to work" as soon as he could.

The Italian sporting stars also won titles on March 29 this year, when the world No 1 tennis player won in Miami while the current F1 championship leader won the Japanese Grand Prix and two weeks before that, the duo won the Indian Wells Open and the Chinese Grand Prix on the same day.

"I know it is the World Cup and they will not be there so... We have to keep our feet on the ground and if the whole country is behind us it is important and going to be difficult to keep our feet on the ground."

Sinner added: "I'm trying to make my own mark, but I'm doing it for myself, I don't play for the records, I'm just putting myself in a position to succeed."

Following his win in Madrid, Sinner said: "I think there is a lot of work behind it. A lot of dedication and sacrifice I put in every day. Obviously, it means a lot to me, seeing these results."

"The road is still long. We are working super-hard and the team is doing an incredible job and without them, I wouldn't be here."

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.