Italian duo Antonelli and Sinner’s timelines to greatness converge

Italian F1 star and tennis titan win third title together on same date as records tumble
For the Italian duo of Kimi Antonelli and Jannik Sinner, the timelines on their paths to greatness are already showing signs of converging at multiple points. On Sunday, the 19-year-old Formula 1 upstart and the 24-year-old tennis titan both won their third title together on the same day, with Antonelli triumphing in Miami and Sinner easing to the crown in Madrid.
Antonelli’s victory made him the first driver in Formula 1 first to win his first three races from consecutive pole positions, an unprecedented feat that delighted Italy's legion of motor racing fans, while Sinner became the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events, a feat that surely wouldn’t have gone unnoticed back home.
The Italian sporting stars also won titles on March 29 this year, when the world No 1 tennis player won in Miami while the current F1 championship leader won the Japanese Grand Prix and two weeks before that, the duo won the Indian Wells Open and the Chinese Grand Prix on the same day.
Needless to say, the coincidences will multiply as the two Italians keep breaking records on the way and if there is one major aspect besides talent that connects the two athletes, it is their work ethic. Just after he won in Miami, the baby-faced Mercedes driver pledged to "get back to work" as soon as he could.
"This is just the beginning," he said, shrugging off the mounting excitement and expectation in his homeland.
"The road is still long. We are working super-hard and the team is doing an incredible job and without them, I wouldn't be here."
He added: "I'm going to enjoy this one and then get straight back to work because Canada is in two weeks' time."
Following his win in Madrid, Sinner said: "I think there is a lot of work behind it. A lot of dedication and sacrifice I put in every day. Obviously, it means a lot to me, seeing these results."
Sinner added: "I'm trying to make my own mark, but I'm doing it for myself, I don't play for the records, I'm just putting myself in a position to succeed."
With Italy missing the FIFA World Cup football bus, Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff believes the whole country will be rooting for its individual sports stars.
"I hope all of Italy doesn't go mad now," said Wolff.
"I know it is the World Cup and they will not be there so... We have to keep our feet on the ground and if the whole country is behind us it is important and going to be difficult to keep our feet on the ground."