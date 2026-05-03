F1 will miss Verstappen if he leaves: Ben Sulayem

The 28-year-old Dutchman, frustrated by progress at Red Bull and the driving experience of racing in the new hybrid era of F1 cars, said his team's upgrades had made his car far more comfortable and pleasing to drive.

Max Verstappen on Saturday calmed the nerves of his fans, his peers and FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem saying he could "see light at the end of the tunnel" after claiming an impressive second place in Saturday's qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.

"From here there's like light at the end of the tunnel, and we can just push on and try to close the gap further."

"I feel more in control of the car again and then I can push a bit more. The upgrades are working and to be on the front row is way better than I expected heading into this weekend.

"From my side, I never felt comfortable with the layout of the car," said the 28-year-old. "I think over these last few weeks the team has been pushing flat-out to try and bring upgrades to the car and make me feel more comfortable with a lot of things and it really paid off.

"For sure, the car has not been great in the previous races," said the Dutchman, whose previous best grid position this year was eighth.

"But what he says, is it what he wants to do?" he said. "I don't – I really don't think so."

Ben Sulayem said he had a positive recent interaction with Verstappen and told him he's a fan of his driving and mental approach. He added that Verstappen has said "what he feels."

"If he goes, we will miss him, but the sport will go ahead," Ben Sulayem said. "So many stars come and go – and teams. But the Formula 1 will always stay. FIA will always stay."

Those words must have sounded like music to the ears of Ben Sulayem, who on Saturday said the sport would miss the four-time world champion if he followed through with his earlier remarks about potentially retiring at the end of the season, but he added that F1 would move on if the Red Bull driver decides to walk away.

FIA’s Emirati boss also said former Red Bull Principal Christian Horner would be welcomed if he decides to return to F1 after he was abruptly fired last July, ending a 20-year stint that included eight drivers' titles.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.