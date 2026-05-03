F1 will miss Verstappen if he leaves: Ben Sulayem

F1 President hopes Red Bull driver stays after latter sees ‘light at end of the tunnel’
Max Verstappen on Saturday calmed the nerves of his fans, his peers and FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem saying he could "see light at the end of the tunnel" after claiming an impressive second place in Saturday's qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.
The 28-year-old Dutchman, frustrated by progress at Red Bull and the driving experience of racing in the new hybrid era of F1 cars, said his team's upgrades had made his car far more comfortable and pleasing to drive.
"For sure, the car has not been great in the previous races," said the Dutchman, whose previous best grid position this year was eighth.
"From my side, I never felt comfortable with the layout of the car," said the 28-year-old. "I think over these last few weeks the team has been pushing flat-out to try and bring upgrades to the car and make me feel more comfortable with a lot of things and it really paid off.
"I feel more in control of the car again and then I can push a bit more. The upgrades are working and to be on the front row is way better than I expected heading into this weekend.
“I'm already very happy with where we are.
"From here there's like light at the end of the tunnel, and we can just push on and try to close the gap further."
Those words must have sounded like music to the ears of Ben Sulayem, who on Saturday said the sport would miss the four-time world champion if he followed through with his earlier remarks about potentially retiring at the end of the season, but he added that F1 would move on if the Red Bull driver decides to walk away.
"If he goes, we will miss him, but the sport will go ahead," Ben Sulayem said. "So many stars come and go – and teams. But the Formula 1 will always stay. FIA will always stay."
Ben Sulayem said he had a positive recent interaction with Verstappen and told him he's a fan of his driving and mental approach. He added that Verstappen has said "what he feels."
"But what he says, is it what he wants to do?" he said. "I don't – I really don't think so."
FIA’s Emirati boss also said former Red Bull Principal Christian Horner would be welcomed if he decides to return to F1 after he was abruptly fired last July, ending a 20-year stint that included eight drivers' titles.
Ben Sulayem added the sport misses Horner, who had been the Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005.
"I talk to him regularly," he said. "And I feel he will be back."