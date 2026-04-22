With the Miami Grand Prix just one-and-a-half weeks away, Formula 1 aficionados will be rubbing their hands in anticipation at what the package of targeted regulatory changes for the 2026 season, agreed to between the FIA, Team Principals, CEOs of Power Unit Manufacturers and FOM (Formula One Management) on Monday, is likely to bring.

The FIA Region I Spring Meeting in Budva reaches its conclusion on Thursday after three days of discussions by representatives from 102 FIA Member Clubs in the Middle East, Europe and Africa to advance safe and sustainable mobility for motor sport fans and road users.

The final proposals will now be put before a FIA WMSC e-vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals, which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FIA Region I Spring Meeting in Budva, Montenegro, the FIA President said that safety and sporting fairness remain the FIA's highest priorities. These changes have been introduced to address the issues identified in the opening events and to ensure the continued integrity and quality of the competition.

"More than ever, the drivers have been at the heart of these discussions, and I would like to thank them for their valuable input throughout this process," he added.

"I would like to praise everyone across the Formula One ecosystem – the FIA staff, teams, drivers and the Power Unit Manufacturers – for the constructive and collaborative work carried out in a very short space of time," said Ben Sulayem. "While we have faced an unexpected gap in the calendar due to circumstances beyond the sport, all parties have remained fully committed to acting in the best interests of Formula One.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.