F1 makes changes to promote 'flat out' qualifying and safer overtaking

His severe criticism of the new regulations introduced this season, mostly supported across the paddock, did have the occasional voice rebuking him for talking out of turn. But the Red Bull driver’s statements hinting at him not continuing in the sport for much longer would have made the Formula One chiefs sit up and take notice, given the value the Dutchman brings to the sport. Other drivers too had criticised the new rules and fans said the changes had detracted from the experience of spectators.