GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Hamilton and Verstappen dish out a battle for the ages

Once bitter rivals, Ferrari and Red Bull duo revels in new-found competitiveness

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hamilton’s late charge over Verstappen lights up dramatic Montreal podium
Hamilton’s late charge over Verstappen lights up dramatic Montreal podium
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

For those who have been following Formula 1 over the years, the Canadian GP podium battle on Sunday between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time winner Max Verstappen must have evoked memories of their epic duel at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli won a record 4th straight race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after a pulsating battle with teammate George Russell ended with the latter retiring from the race because of a power unit malfunction, it was the tussle between perennial rivals Hamilton and Verstappen that lit up the track in Montreal.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

After being passed by Verstappen early on in the race, the 41-year-old Hamilton eventually overtook the 28-year-old Red Bull driver for second place with six laps to go in cold and windy conditions for his best result since joining Ferrari last year.

"Finally, we found our sweet spot and had a good weekend. It's amazing to be back up here and I got to have a battle with Max, which was great. I am so happy, I love this track," said Hamilton.

It wasn’t a bad result for the Dutchman either as he reached the podium for the first time this season.

"I had some cool battles," said Verstappen. "It is better to race up front. And it is really cool to have our first podium and to battle with Lewis. All really positive."

Buoyed by his strong drive and result, Hamilton said he was optimistic for the future and encouraged Ferrari to believe they can chase down the pace-setting Mercedes team.

"It's definitely encouraging, given that this weekend, Mercedes brought a big upgrade here," said Hamilton.

"A lot of people brought them here – we brought our big one in Miami and the team are working really hard back at the factory so hopefully we've got some things on the way.

"Considering this is a really straight circuit and we just managed to hold on and get this result, it definitely gives me high hopes for what's ahead, but we've got to keep pushing and keep trying to extract more."

Following Sunday's race, Italian teen Antonelli extended his lead ahead over teammate Russell to 43 points in the drivers' title race.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after winning the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, May 3, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Antonelli to face resurgent Russell in Canada

3m read
Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 tickets have expanded

Abu Dhabi GP expands race week ticket options

2m read
Max Verstappen

Verstappen undone by mechanical failure

2m read
Drivers await start lights to kick off the 2025 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 20, 2025.

F1 considering new date for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

4m read