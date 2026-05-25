Hamilton and Verstappen dish out a battle for the ages

While Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli won a record 4 th straight race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after a pulsating battle with teammate George Russell ended with the latter retiring from the race because of a power unit malfunction, it was the tussle between perennial rivals Hamilton and Verstappen that lit up the track in Montreal.

For those who have been following Formula 1 over the years, the Canadian GP podium battle on Sunday between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time winner Max Verstappen must have evoked memories of their epic duel at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Considering this is a really straight circuit and we just managed to hold on and get this result, it definitely gives me high hopes for what's ahead, but we've got to keep pushing and keep trying to extract more."

"A lot of people brought them here – we brought our big one in Miami and the team are working really hard back at the factory so hopefully we've got some things on the way.

Buoyed by his strong drive and result, Hamilton said he was optimistic for the future and encouraged Ferrari to believe they can chase down the pace-setting Mercedes team.

"I had some cool battles," said Verstappen. "It is better to race up front. And it is really cool to have our first podium and to battle with Lewis. All really positive."

"Finally, we found our sweet spot and had a good weekend. It's amazing to be back up here and I got to have a battle with Max, which was great. I am so happy, I love this track," said Hamilton.

After being passed by Verstappen early on in the race, the 41-year-old Hamilton eventually overtook the 28-year-old Red Bull driver for second place with six laps to go in cold and windy conditions for his best result since joining Ferrari last year.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.