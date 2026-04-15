FIA President Ben Sulayem highlights vital role of volunteers in motorsport racing

Dubai: FIA President and former Emirati rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem has praised the thousands of volunteers who help make Formula One possible, following a landmark Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) study highlighting the scale, importance and commitment behind their essential contribution.

Conducted by FIA University, the federation’s academic division, the pioneering study found that at least 20,112 trained volunteers are needed to staff all 24 rounds of the F1 World Championship each season.

On average, 838 volunteers support each race weekend, a ratio of 42 per F1 driver, the highest in global sport. Each volunteer contributes around 48 hours per event, totalling an estimated 965,376 hours across a full F1 season.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "The FIA Formula One World Championship relies on volunteers, they are the backbone of our sport, without them we simply could not go racing. They ensure our competitions are safe and fair. They act with professionalism and pride, and they support drivers, teams and fans.

“The FIA deeply values their contribution and this landmark report not only delivers vital insights into their role but recognises our significant investment and helps the FIA continue to provide support in the most effective ways.

“Together with our Members, and our volunteers around the world, we are powering the FIA Formula One World Championship.”

From flag marshals and incident officers to observers and extrication teams, volunteers are the unsung backbone of F1, ensuring safety while creating a strong sense of unity and teamwork at every race weekend.

The report underscores their commitment, with 65% taking annual leave or unpaid time off to support events, while the FIA continues to invest in long-term development through training programmes delivered with member clubs, valued at over €11 million annually.

Retention is also notably strong, with two-thirds of volunteers serving for more than five years, even as workloads have risen by 20% alongside the sport’s global growth.

For many, volunteering offers a unique way to be part of their home Grand Prix, with their total replacement labour value estimated at €13.2 million per year, highlighting both their economic impact and the FIA’s ongoing commitment to supporting them.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.