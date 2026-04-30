Formula Rossa ride at Ferrari World sets new speed record

Ride hits 240 km/h in under five seconds to claim Guinness World Record
Abu Dhabi: Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi has added another milestone to its record list, with its flagship ride Formula Rossa earning a new Guinness World Records title for the fastest rollercoaster launch.
The ride now holds the record for the highest speed achieved during a rollercoaster launch, accelerating from 0 to 240 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.
The official certificate was presented during a ceremony at the park, attended by senior officials and representatives.
Among those present were Farid Al Qaiwani and Vinod Kolani, who received the award from Raafat Tawfik.
Officials said the recognition highlights the ride’s continued performance and its place among top attractions worldwide.
Since its launch, Formula Rossa has been known for its high-speed experience, designed to reflect the intensity of a Formula 1 race start.
Riders are accelerated to extreme speeds within seconds, offering a mix of engineering precision and motorsport-inspired thrill.
The attraction remains one of the park’s key highlights, drawing visitors seeking a fast and intense experience.
The new record further strengthens Ferrari World’s reputation as a leading entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi.
Officials said the achievement reflects the park’s continued investment in unique attractions and visitor experiences.
They added that Formula Rossa remains one of the world’s most recognised rollercoasters, known for both its speed and design.
Located on Yas Island, the park is part of a wider tourism hub that includes theme parks, entertainment venues and leisure facilities.
Authorities said such achievements help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for family entertainment and tourism.
Visitors can experience the record-breaking ride by booking through the park’s official website.