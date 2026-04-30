GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Formula Rossa ride at Ferrari World sets new speed record

Ride hits 240 km/h in under five seconds to claim Guinness World Record

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ferrari World ride Formula Rossa recognised by Guinness World Records for fastest rollercoaster launch in Abu Dhabi.
Ferrari World ride Formula Rossa recognised by Guinness World Records for fastest rollercoaster launch in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi has added another milestone to its record list, with its flagship ride Formula Rossa earning a new Guinness World Records title for the fastest rollercoaster launch.

The ride now holds the record for the highest speed achieved during a rollercoaster launch, accelerating from 0 to 240 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Official recognition

The official certificate was presented during a ceremony at the park, attended by senior officials and representatives.

Among those present were Farid Al Qaiwani and Vinod Kolani, who received the award from Raafat Tawfik.

Officials said the recognition highlights the ride’s continued performance and its place among top attractions worldwide.

Speed inspired by Formula 1

Since its launch, Formula Rossa has been known for its high-speed experience, designed to reflect the intensity of a Formula 1 race start.

Riders are accelerated to extreme speeds within seconds, offering a mix of engineering precision and motorsport-inspired thrill.

The attraction remains one of the park’s key highlights, drawing visitors seeking a fast and intense experience.

A key attraction

The new record further strengthens Ferrari World’s reputation as a leading entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi.

Officials said the achievement reflects the park’s continued investment in unique attractions and visitor experiences.

They added that Formula Rossa remains one of the world’s most recognised rollercoasters, known for both its speed and design.

Tourism boost

Located on Yas Island, the park is part of a wider tourism hub that includes theme parks, entertainment venues and leisure facilities.

Authorities said such achievements help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for family entertainment and tourism.

Visitors can experience the record-breaking ride by booking through the park’s official website.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sadique Ahamed

Meet UAE resident who ran London Marathon in a kandura

3m read
Drivers await start lights to kick off the 2025 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 20, 2025.

F1 considering new date for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

4m read
Watch: 64 nationalities lift 200kg UAE flag, set record

Watch: 64 nationalities lift 200kg UAE flag, set record

4m read
Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari during the drivers parade at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. Photo

Lewis Hamilton’s future travel dream might surprise you

2m read