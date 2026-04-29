From Kerala to Abu Dhabi, runner’s kandura record showcases pride in UAE on a global stage
Dubai: UAE resident Sadique Ahamed didn’t just run the London Marathon, he ran it in Emirati traditional kandura carrying the UAE flag.
“Normally people run in trousers,” he says. “I wanted to do it in traditional gear.”
The 34-year-old just completed the 42.2km race in 3:19:20, setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run in traditional Emirati attire, at one of the world’s biggest races, with over 60,000 runners.
For Ahamed, who works in an oil and gas company in the UAE, the decision to run in the long white robe and neon-green sneakers was deliberate.
“This is my tribute to the UAE,” he tells Gulf News in Malayalam before boarding his flight to Abu Dhabi from the UK.
“My father has been here for 42 years and I consider UAE my home. The UAE has given us our livelihood. Even with uncertainty, I wanted to do something meaningful.”
Originally from Southern Indian State, Kerala, and based in Abu Dhabi, Ahamed has been in the UAE since 2012. The run, he says, was about more than endurance.
“As a resident, this country gave me the opportunity to become who I am today and this run is my respect, and this record is for the UAE. You made us feel like citizens during uncertainty and kept us so safe. This is my thank you," said Ahamed.
He trained specifically for the challenge.
“Three months of training in a kandura before the actual race so that I could complete the run. I have run before in corporate suits too,” he says.
Running in traditional attire brought its own demands, but he approached it with clarity.
“It is not easy running in running trousers and Kandura comes with its own set of challenges in terms of movement, but I knew I could do this and it was worth every drop of sweat," he adds.
The father of two young children from Kannur says the reaction was immediate as he crossed the finish line carrying the UAE flag.
“I felt incredibly proud,” he says. “People were shouting, ‘Oh Emirati, habibi’… with the flag. The moment was not just personal. Millions saw me and I feel incredibly happy today."
The run also tied into a broader message around resilience and unity.
"My social media has just blown up since the race! I have so many UAE residents, locals, telling me how proud they are of me."
This wasn’t his first unconventional run. His previous marathons include completing races dressed as a fire officer and another in a full suit.
“When I wore a suit, it was a message,” he says. “No one can say you don’t have time to work out. It’s about priorities.”
That mindset carried into his preparation. His training was structured and consistent.
“On a weekly basis, I run around 90 to 100kms in total. It's all about discipline and just turning up every day, no matter how tired or underwhelmed you feel at work or in life,” he says.
His diet is equally disciplined.
“Protein-rich food, no sugar,” he says. “Rice in moderation, long good carbs, sweet potatoes… no oily food.” He weighs 68 kgs and is 173cms tall.
Ahamed, who is married, credits his wife as the 'ultimate support system'.
For him, the record is not an endpoint, but just the start of paying it forward to the UAE.
“I will continue to keep the UAE flag. This country has given me and my family everything. This run was not performative and was done in all humility."