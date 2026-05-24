UAE’s flagship Emirati careers fair adds entrepreneurship focus for 2026

Tawdheef × Zaheb introduces dedicated start-up and SME zone as the event marks 20 years
Abu Dhabi: Tawdheef × Zaheb will return to Abu Dhabi in November with a new entrepreneurship-focused expansion, as the UAE’s longest-running Emirati careers exhibition marks two decades of connecting nationals with employment opportunities.
The 2026 edition of the event, set to take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from November 17 to 19, will introduce a dedicated Entrepreneurship Zone aimed at linking Emirati talent with start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and enterprise support organisations.
Organisers said the initiative reflects growing interest among young Emiratis in entrepreneurship and private-sector careers, while supporting the UAE’s broader Emiratisation and workforce development goals.
Since launching 20 years ago, Tawdheef × Zaheb has supported more than 30,000 Emiratis in securing jobs or advancing their careers, cementing its position as the country’s flagship platform for Emirati recruitment and career development.
The new Entrepreneurship Zone will focus on enabling greater participation of UAE nationals in innovation-driven sectors and private enterprises, particularly in light of expanded incentives under the Nafis programme, which promotes Emirati hiring in the private sector.
The event comes as the UAE continues to prioritise workforce development as part of its long-term economic strategy. Organisers said both government and private-sector entities are increasingly aligning with national employment targets and initiatives aimed at creating sustainable career pathways for Emiratis.
Last year’s edition attracted more than 10,000 Emirati jobseekers and 67 participating organisations, all of which have confirmed plans to return in 2026. According to organisers, 44 per cent of exhibitors recruited candidates directly during the event, while more than a third collected over 500 CVs across the three-day exhibition.
Fadi Harb, Event Director at Informa Middle East, said the event’s focus remains on delivering measurable recruitment outcomes. “Exhibitors come back because they leave with real hires, not just CVs,” Harb said.
“In 2026, we are raising the bar still higher – with more structured matchmaking, more on-the-spot interviews, and a stronger focus on delivering measurable hiring outcomes. This is a careers platform built around impact,” he added.
Rashid Doleh, Co-Founder of AI-based Emiratisation platform Dawlati and a long-time participant in the exhibition, said the event continues to deliver strong recruitment results for employers.
“We collected over 500 CVs in just three days, conducted structured interviews and converted directly into hires,” Doleh said.
“The calibre of Emirati candidates and the focused format make Tawdheef × Zaheb a genuine hiring channel aligned with our Emiratisation commitments.”
Dr Saad Al Wedami, Senior Manager at Abu Dhabi Youth Council, described the event as an important opportunity for young Emiratis seeking career development and employment opportunities.
Alongside the Entrepreneurship Zone, the 2026 exhibition will also introduce enhanced visitor preparation features, including pre-scheduled employer matching, dedicated CV review areas and expanded on-the-spot interview opportunities.
Registration for Emirati jobseekers and exhibitor applications are now open, organisers said.