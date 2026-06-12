Spartan City is back in Abu Dhabi: 3km obstacle race set to test strength and stamina

Participants will tackle 15 obstacles at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on June 13
If your idea of fitness involves more than just a treadmill session, Spartan City might be worth adding to your calendar. Returning to Abu Dhabi on June 13, the event combines fitness, adventure and friendly competition in a 3km obstacle course packed with 15 challenges.
Rather than focusing on speed alone, participants will climb, crawl and navigate a series of obstacles designed to test both physical and mental endurance. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or simply looking for a fun activity with friends, Spartan City offers a chance to step outside your comfort zone and try something different.
The event is designed for a wide range of participants, from seasoned athletes looking for their next challenge to beginners interested in trying an obstacle race for the first time.
Hosted at Etihad Arena, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading event venues, the race is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts from across the UAE for a day of competition, teamwork and personal achievement.
What: Spartan City Abu Dhabi
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi
When: June 13, 2026
Distance: 3km
Obstacles: 15
Format: One-day event
Registration is available through Spartan Middle East instagram bio: @spartanmiddleeast