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Spartan City is back in Abu Dhabi: 3km obstacle race set to test strength and stamina

Participants will tackle 15 obstacles at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on June 13

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Spartan city
Spartan city

If your idea of fitness involves more than just a treadmill session, Spartan City might be worth adding to your calendar. Returning to Abu Dhabi on June 13, the event combines fitness, adventure and friendly competition in a 3km obstacle course packed with 15 challenges.

Rather than focusing on speed alone, participants will climb, crawl and navigate a series of obstacles designed to test both physical and mental endurance. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or simply looking for a fun activity with friends, Spartan City offers a chance to step outside your comfort zone and try something different.

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The event is designed for a wide range of participants, from seasoned athletes looking for their next challenge to beginners interested in trying an obstacle race for the first time.

Hosted at Etihad Arena, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading event venues, the race is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts from across the UAE for a day of competition, teamwork and personal achievement.

Event details:

What: Spartan City Abu Dhabi

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi

When: June 13, 2026

Distance: 3km

Obstacles: 15

Format: One-day event

Registration is available through Spartan Middle East instagram bio: @spartanmiddleeast

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