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What to do in Abu Dhabi in July 2026: Concerts, attractions and indoor fun

From Yas Waterpark to concerts, here's what's happening in Abu Dhabi this July

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Office towers in Abu Dhabi. Output prices were reduced for the tenth successive month in July, with the pace of decline remaining modest. Picture for illustrative purposes only.
Office towers in Abu Dhabi. Output prices were reduced for the tenth successive month in July, with the pace of decline remaining modest. Picture for illustrative purposes only.
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July in Abu Dhabi offers far more than indoor escapes and shopping malls. From world-class sporting events and blockbuster films to immersive attractions, surfing experiences and family-friendly adventures, the capital is packed with activities for residents and visitors looking to make the most of the summer season.

Catch world-class action at UFC Fight Night

Sports fans can look forward to one of Abu Dhabi’s biggest events of the summer as UFC Fight Night returns to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on July 25. The headline event will feature light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev taking on Khalil Rountree Jr., while Umar Nurmagomedov also returns in another highly anticipated bout.

Abu Dhabi has become one of the UFC’s global homes, having hosted more than 20 events since 2010, making this a must-see experience for fight fans.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: July 25, 2026

Tickets: Starting from approximately Dh295

Sing along with Atif Islam live at Etihad Arena

Music fans can also mark their calendars for Atif Aslam Live, taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on July 18. Known for his powerful vocals and some of South Asia’s biggest hits, the Pakistani singer is expected to perform a mix of romantic ballads and fan favourites that have made him one of the region’s most popular artists.

The concert offers residents and visitors another reason to head to Yas Island this summer, combining live entertainment with nearby dining, shopping and attractions.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: July 18, 2026

Tickets: Starting from Dh95

Experience Yas Island’s world-famous theme parks

Families looking for indoor and outdoor entertainment can spend an entire day exploring Yas Island’s award-winning attractions. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi remains home to some of the world’s fastest roller coasters, while Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi offers immersive experiences featuring iconic characters including Batman, Superman and Bugs Bunny.

For those looking to cool off, Yas Waterworld features more than 40 rides, slides and attractions suitable for all ages.

Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Starting from approximately Dh295 per park

Watch Minions & Monsters on the big screen

Cinema lovers can kick off July with the release of Minions & Monsters, which arrives in cinemas on July 1. Families and fans of animated films can catch the latest release at Cinema City Marina Mall, one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular cinema destinations, offering luxury seating options and a wide selection of dining and entertainment experiences within the mall.

Where: Cinema City, Marina Mall

Release date: July 1, 2026

Tickets: Starting from approximately Dh40

Ride the waves at Surf Abu Dhabi

For those looking to try something different this summer, Surf Abu Dhabi on Hudayriyat Island offers one of the city’s most unique experiences. Home to one of the world’s most advanced wave facilities, the destination caters to both beginners and experienced surfers.

Even visitors who do not plan to surf can enjoy the beachfront atmosphere, restaurants and viewing areas overlooking the waves.

Where: Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island

Prices: Experiences start from approximately DH500

Explore art, culture and history at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Art lovers can spend a day exploring Louvre Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE’s most iconic cultural destinations. The museum recently announced its 2026-2027 programme featuring major exhibitions exploring global trade routes, heritage preservation, contemporary art and interactive experiences.

Visitors can also enjoy the museum’s permanent galleries, architecture and family-friendly workshops throughout the summer.

Where: Saadiyat Cultural District

Entry: Dh70

Discover one of Abu Dhabi’s newest dining destinations

Food enthusiasts looking for something new can visit Berenjak Abu Dhabi, the recently opened restaurant inspired by London’s popular Persian dining scene. Located in the capital, the restaurant has quickly gained attention for its traditional Persian dishes, vibrant atmosphere and contemporary take on Iranian cuisine.

Where: Abu Dhabi

Prices: Main dishes start from approximately Dh70

Join the queue for Abu Dhabi’s viral doughnut destination

If you’ve spent time on social media recently, chances are you’ve already seen Lucky Two Thousand. The doughnut concept has attracted long queues and significant online attention, becoming one of Abu Dhabi’s latest food trends.

The concept combines creative flavours, visually appealing desserts and a social dining experience that has attracted residents from across the UAE.

Where: Abu Dhabi

Prices: Donuts start from approximately Dh18

Enjoy family experiences across the capital

Families looking for interactive experiences can also visit attractions including Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall, the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi for immersive digital art experiences.

For animal lovers, Emirates Park Zoo offers unique experiences including breakfast with giraffes, while adventure seekers can explore indoor obstacle courses and adventure parks across the city.

Locations: Across Abu Dhabi

Prices: Experiences start from approximately DH50 depending on the attraction

Whether you’re looking for adrenaline-filled sporting events, cultural experiences, family attractions or the city’s newest food destinations, Abu Dhabi’s calendar this July offers something for every type of visitor.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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