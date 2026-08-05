He believes the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has grown into a similar experience.

"I think there's a lot of dedicated F1 fans, but there's more people who are fans of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix who love being there, love experiencing everything that we offer in Abu Dhabi, on Yas Island and all the venues that we put on in December."

That philosophy has evolved alongside Abu Dhabi itself.

When Ethara first started bringing international acts to the capital nearly two decades ago, selling the destination was often the hardest part.

"It's always difficult to bring top tier talent, but we've been very successful over the years," Powell says.

"Our record goes back 17 years now. We've booked over 100 AAA artists... Convincing artists used to be difficult because we used to tell the story of Abu Dhabi. Now it's much easier because they know Abu Dhabi, they know the hospitality and the brilliant events and the brilliant venues that we have to showcase their talents."

Today, conversations with artists often begin years before fans ever hear an announcement.

"We're talking about artists now who are ready to come to Abu Dhabi in 2028," he says.

For artists who have already performed here, the conversation is often much easier. Powell points to Christina Aguilera, who returns to Abu Dhabi later this year.

"She's been to Abu Dhabi before. She came to perform at Saadiyat Nights a couple of years ago. She's experienced everything we do, from welcoming her to Abu Dhabi, seeing the crowd, seeing her fans here. She's seen the great hotels we have and then how we produce the show."