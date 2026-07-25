UFC 333 set for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 24

Fans urged to register early as UFC 333 brings global MMA spotlight to the UAE capital
Abu Dhabi: UFC 333 will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on October 24, bringing the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion back to Abu Dhabi for another numbered event.
The event will headline this year’s Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which is set to feature a week of MMA action and fan experiences across Yas Island. The fight card has yet to be announced.
Fans can now register their interest for tickets through VisitAbuDhabi.ae ahead of the official sale. Exclusive hotel packages will also be available for visitors travelling to Abu Dhabi for the event.
VIP experience packages will be released through UFC’s official hospitality partner,. The packages will include premium seating, access to ceremonial weigh-ins, private hospitality lounges and opportunities to meet UFC athletes.
The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi continues to cement its place as one of the UFC’s biggest international destinations. The emirate has hosted more than 20 UFC events since 2010, including last year’s UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder and UFC 321, headlined by Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.
This month’s UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov is also scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 333.
The October event was announced by UFC in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). Further details, including the fight card and ticket sale dates, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.