Sonu Nigam brings The Revolution Tour to Abu Dhabi this August. Booked your tickets yet?

Bollywood icon launches The Revolution Tour at Etihad Arena this August
If you've ever belted out a Bollywood ballad in the car, chances are Sonu Nigam's voice was behind it. This August, the capital gets to hear it live.
Sonu Nigam is bringing The Revolution Tour to Abu Dhabi, and it is launching right here at Etihad Arena. On Friday, 21 August, the Padma Shri-winning vocalist takes the stage for what promises to be an evening built entirely on nostalgia, star power and that unmistakable voice.
Three decades deep into a career that's shaped the sound of Bollywood, Sonu Nigam isn't short on material to choose from. Be it the days of Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal, or the youthful joy of Tu, you can remember the best days of your childhood.
That's really the draw of a night like this. A Sonu Nigam concert is more of a communal memory-jog, where thousands of people end up singing along to the soundtrack of their own lives. Throw in the extra weight of a global tour opener, and the energy in the room is likely to be something else entirely.
The details:
Doors open: 7:30pm, show kicks off at 9pm
Ticket prices: Starting at Dh150
Where: Etihad Arena